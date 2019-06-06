Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Michaels, DO
Overview
Dr. Brent Michaels, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
Thomas Dermatology9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Thomas Dermatology866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Thomas Dermatology6170 N Durango Dr Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 430-5333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Punctual with appointment. Easy check in process. The medical staff and Dr. Michaels asked appropriate questions and I received very good treatment. I was the first time patient with Dr. Michael and I was recommended to him by Dr Gautham Reddy.
About Dr. Brent Michaels, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871749648
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.