See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Brent Moister, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brent Moister, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Greenville, SC
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Moister, MD

Dr. Brent Moister, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Moister works at Riverside Plastic Surgery, Greenville SC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
4.5 (17)
View Profile
Dr. J Rich, MD
Dr. J Rich, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Moister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Plastic Surgery, Greenville SC
    24 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 697-2009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moister?

    Oct 24, 2021
    I was traveling threw the area from AK I had made some BQ ribs & spilled the hot juices on right ankle which caused 2nd degree burns. I went to ER, and they recommend a follow up with doctor Moister. He got me in the following day changed and checked my burn. He also helped me find dressings to take on my travels and went out the way to help me to get pain medication‘s on a Saturday. Thank you Dr. Moister
    William Hansen — Oct 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Moister, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brent Moister, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moister to family and friends

    Dr. Moister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brent Moister, MD.

    About Dr. Brent Moister, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306042254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Moister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moister works at Riverside Plastic Surgery, Greenville SC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Moister’s profile.

    Dr. Moister has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brent Moister, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.