See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Brent Moody, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brent Moody, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brent Moody, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Moody works at Skin Cancer & Surgery Center, PLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD
Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD
3.6 (30)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer & Surgery Center, PLC
    1900 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-1221
  2. 2
    Heritage Medical Associates PC
    222 22nd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moody?

    Nov 01, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Moody for several years now and I was in there morning for another surgery. The entire staff are absolutely a great team. I’ve always had excellent, friendly and professional service each and every time. In today’s world it’s not always a pleasure interacting with front offices and staff. As weird as it is I look forward to seeing each and every one of them even though I’m in for the cut. I love ‘em and I highly recommend Dr Brent and his pleasant employees.
    Jimmy Jowers — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Moody, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brent Moody, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moody to family and friends

    Dr. Moody's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moody

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brent Moody, MD.

    About Dr. Brent Moody, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457448599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The College Of William & Mary
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moody works at Skin Cancer & Surgery Center, PLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Moody’s profile.

    Dr. Moody has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brent Moody, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.