Dr. Brent Murchie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Murchie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine-Md and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates2089 Hawthorne St Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having stomach discomfort and heard about Dr. Murchie from a friend. He took the time to understand all of my symptoms and came up with a game plan for figuring out the issue. The staff were great, from the first phone call to setting up an appointment to the follow up.
About Dr. Brent Murchie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831400027
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fl
- Ross University School Of Medicine-Md
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murchie works at
