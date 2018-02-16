Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM
Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva's Office Locations
-
1
Community Foot Specialists5925 N Main St Ste D, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 426-9500Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Community Foot Specialists2207 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 322-7607
-
3
Community Medical Specialists1 E National Rd Ste 300, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions (937) 426-9500
-
4
Wright Rx Pharmacy LLC3359 Kemp Rd Ste 230, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 426-9500
-
5
Community Foot Specialists1 Elizabeth Pl # 44, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 426-9500
-
6
Community Foot Specialists275 N Main St Ste A, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 426-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliva?
Took the time to explain things. Really made me feel comfortable. The orthotics felt great! Would recommend anyone to come see him!
About Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881038354
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.