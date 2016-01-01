See All Nephrologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Brent Portz, MD

Nephrology
Overview of Dr. Brent Portz, MD

Dr. Brent Portz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenville, NC. 

Dr. Portz works at Eastern Nephrology Associates in Greenville, NC with other offices in Ahoskie, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Portz's Office Locations

    Eastern Nephrology Associates Laboratory
    511 Paladin Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-8880
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Ahoskie Dialysis
    129 Hertford County High Rd, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 332-3896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vidant Bertie Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brent Portz, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285016048
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Portz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

