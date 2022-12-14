Dr. Brent Prosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Prosser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Prosser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Prosser works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Junction Gastroenterology1035 Wellington Ave Ste 101, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prosser?
A completely positive experience from the good Doctor and the staff.
About Dr. Brent Prosser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063579555
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prosser works at
Dr. Prosser has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.