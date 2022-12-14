Overview

Dr. Brent Prosser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Prosser works at Grand Junction Gastroenterology in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.