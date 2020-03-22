See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Brent Rubis

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (33)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Rubis

Dr. Brent Rubis is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Rubis works at Rubis Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rubis Plastic Surgery
    10119a E 80th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 254-6793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 22, 2020
    Dr. Rubis is so compassionate and wouldn't trust anyone else with operating on me! I have had three procedures by him(breasts ,tummy,lesion) and I am so pleased. Trust me!!! See Dr. Rubis before you have anything done.
    Jen — Mar 22, 2020
    About Dr. Brent Rubis

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326015843
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sthrn Il University
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • StL U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Rubis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

