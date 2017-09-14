Overview of Dr. Brent Savage, MD

Dr. Brent Savage, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Savage works at Lucky Memorial Surgical Services in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.