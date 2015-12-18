Overview of Dr. Brent Savelli, MD

Dr. Brent Savelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Savelli works at Tift Internal Medicine Center in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.