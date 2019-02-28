See All Dermatologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Brent Sigler, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brent Sigler, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Sigler works at A Center for Aesthetic and Diagnostic Dermatology in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brent C. Sigler M.D.,P.C.
    Brent C. Sigler M.D.,P.C.
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124
(303) 770-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genital Warts
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Genital Warts
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 28, 2019
    If you want a Dermatologist that is experienced, knows his profession, highly recommend Dr. Sigler. Had a severe condition that two other Dermatologist could not diagnosis or know how to treat the condition. Other doctors had taken biopsies, skin grafts and Dr. Sigler solved my condition in six weeks without guessing games. If you want results, this is the doctor you can trust.
    Larry Sepanske in The Villages, FL — Feb 28, 2019
    About Dr. Brent Sigler, MD

    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1497801856
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Internship
    St Joseph Creighton University
    Medical Education
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    University of Wyoming
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Sigler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigler works at A Center for Aesthetic and Diagnostic Dermatology in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sigler’s profile.

    Dr. Sigler has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

