Dr. Brent Smith, MD
Dr. Brent Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Brent Smith MD5161 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 350, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 741-2211
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Dr. Smith and his staff are exceptionally good at what they do. I am thrilled with the results of my procedure. They held my hand every step of the way, answered all my questions, didn’t pressure me, demonstrated utmost care, followed up and let me know exactly what to expect during the procedure and recovery time. They were spot on. I was an out of state patient and they accommodated me beautifully. Dr. Smith specializes in everything above the neck. He does beautiful work and as he told me, I look like myself only better. No one in my day to day life has any idea I had surgery, they just tell me I look great. Highly recommend!
- 41 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
