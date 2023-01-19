Dr. Brent Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Med Branch Galviston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Institute of North Texas3535 Victory Group Way Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 712-5100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On time professional staff and comprehensive checkup by the doctor.
About Dr. Brent Spencer, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861650947
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Med Branch Galviston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
