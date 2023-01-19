Overview

Dr. Brent Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Med Branch Galviston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Spencer works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Institute of North Texas in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Nail and Nail Bed Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.