Dr. Brent Stevenson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Stevenson, DO
Dr. Brent Stevenson, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stevenson's Office Locations
Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas PA5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 312-8832
Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas P.A.4712 Dexter Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-7776
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 764-1000
Medical Associates of Plano1700 Coit Rd Ste 110, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 750-7776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevenson is a compassionate and understanding professional. He operates at the finest level of detail and helped me navigate through some thorny decisions. As for the office staff, they have improved in their responsiveness in recent months.
About Dr. Brent Stevenson, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649204926
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
