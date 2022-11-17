Overview of Dr. Brent Sullivan, MD

Dr. Brent Sullivan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.