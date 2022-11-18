Dr. Brent Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Taylor, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (803) 373-0497Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every one was very professional and did a great job
About Dr. Brent Taylor, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1316175128
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Rsch Found/Green Hosp|Scripps Clin &amp; Rsch Found/Green Hosp
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology, Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and Phlebology
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
