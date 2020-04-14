Overview of Dr. Brent Thiel, MD

Dr. Brent Thiel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Thiel works at Everett Clinic Orthopedics in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.