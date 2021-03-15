See All Oncologists in Omaha, NE
Super Profile

Dr. Brent Tierney, MD

Oncology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Tierney, MD

Dr. Brent Tierney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tierney works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tierney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospital
    8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-0410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr Tierney was very open about my probable diagnosis but also very encouraging. He brought the much needed joy and positivity to my first visit as I was so scared. He has very good bedside manners. He performed my surgery and was very happy to tell me there was no cancer. I am very happy to have chosen him to care for me during this difficult time. I highly recommend Dr. Tierney.
    Ruth — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Brent Tierney, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033316294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tierney works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Tierney’s profile.

    Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

