Dr. Brent Walker, MD

Anesthesiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Walker, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med

Dr. Walker works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Arkansas
    800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthoarkansas PA
    3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    6119 Midtown Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-4532
  4. 4
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 308, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Compassionate & informative
    Doris Medlock — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Brent Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952398687
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
