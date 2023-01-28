Overview

Dr. Brent Warner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Warner works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Lakeville, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.