Dr. Wilkerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD
Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Wilkerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilkerson's Office Locations
-
1
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
-
2
Michigan Ear Institute Pllc30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4135
-
3
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
4
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 865-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkerson?
I am a new patient to Dr. Wilkerson. I really can't say enough good things about him and his staff. My appointment was for 1:30. I got there a little early and was seen right away. In fact I was leaving the office at 1:32. The office staff was very friendly and efficient. The Authorization Coordinator, Dawn, was working with my insurance to get prior authorization for some tests the doctor had ordered by the end of the day. Dr. Wilkerson was friendly, thorough and answered all my questions. Couldn't ask for a better experience.
About Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1407167489
Education & Certifications
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkerson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkerson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.