Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD

Neurotology
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD

Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Wilkerson works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI, Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkerson's Office Locations

    Greenville ENT
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4368
    Michigan Ear Institute Pllc
    30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4135
    St. John Hospital and Medical Center
    22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2021
    I am a new patient to Dr. Wilkerson. I really can't say enough good things about him and his staff. My appointment was for 1:30. I got there a little early and was seen right away. In fact I was leaving the office at 1:32. The office staff was very friendly and efficient. The Authorization Coordinator, Dawn, was working with my insurance to get prior authorization for some tests the doctor had ordered by the end of the day. Dr. Wilkerson was friendly, thorough and answered all my questions. Couldn't ask for a better experience.
    Lynn — Jul 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD
    About Dr. Brent Wilkerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407167489
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
