Dr. Brent Wood, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Wood, DPM
Dr. Brent Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St Davids Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Robert E Neville and Associates1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-9041
Dr Brent S Wood, DPM, PLLC10601 Pecan Park Blvd Ste 301-B, Austin, TX 78750 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St Davids Surgical Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding doctor, one of the best for offering solutions to possible issues. I had seen 2 prior Doctors before I stumbled across Doctor Wood's practice. I have found that both him and his staff are very capable. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a good DPM in the Austin Area.
About Dr. Brent Wood, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Johns Hospital, Detroit, Mi
- Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
