Overview of Dr. Brent Wood, DPM

Dr. Brent Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St Davids Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Robert E Neville and Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.