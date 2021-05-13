Overview of Dr. Brent Yanke, MD

Dr. Brent Yanke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Yanke works at New York Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.