Dr. Brenton Baldwin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Baldwin works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Elm Family Medicine in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.