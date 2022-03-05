Dr. Brenton Coger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenton Coger, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenton Coger, MD
Dr. Brenton Coger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Coger works at
Dr. Coger's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Pain Management - Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St Ste 320, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2064
Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield3050 E River Bluff Blvd, Ozark, MO 65721 Directions (417) 885-3000
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a wonderful job taking care of my husband after his stroke. We appreciate his knowledge and experience. Thank you!
About Dr. Brenton Coger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1427107283
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coger works at
Dr. Coger has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Coger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coger, there are benefits to both methods.