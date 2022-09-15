Dr. Brenton Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenton Koch, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenton Koch, MD
Dr. Brenton Koch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Koch's Office Locations
Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa4855 Mills Civic Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 277-5555Tuesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 64 year old women who feels and acts half my age. I wanted to look as young as I feel but gravity and time has become my enemy so I began to look into a face lift. I did a lot of research, spent months reviewing plastic surgeons to make sure I chose the best I could find. I researched on line reviews and, more importantly, checked medical complaints before making a decision on my surgeon. I cannot express enough my happiness and satisfaction to have found Dr Brenton Koch in West DSM, IA. He has amazing surgical skills, terrific bedside manner, and is a caring and compassionate surgeon. His staff is wonderful and exemplifies the same qualities, and I wouldn’t go anywhere else for any work I may want in the future. Don’t waste your time looking for another surgeon, Dr Koch is the best!!
About Dr. Brenton Koch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487651303
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Drake University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.