Dr. Brenton Koch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brenton Koch, MD

Dr. Brenton Koch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Koch works at Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koch's Office Locations

    Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa
    4855 Mills Civic Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 277-5555
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I am a 64 year old women who feels and acts half my age. I wanted to look as young as I feel but gravity and time has become my enemy so I began to look into a face lift. I did a lot of research, spent months reviewing plastic surgeons to make sure I chose the best I could find. I researched on line reviews and, more importantly, checked medical complaints before making a decision on my surgeon. I cannot express enough my happiness and satisfaction to have found Dr Brenton Koch in West DSM, IA. He has amazing surgical skills, terrific bedside manner, and is a caring and compassionate surgeon. His staff is wonderful and exemplifies the same qualities, and I wouldn’t go anywhere else for any work I may want in the future. Don’t waste your time looking for another surgeon, Dr Koch is the best!!
    Pamela Amodeo — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Brenton Koch, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487651303
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Med Center
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • Drake University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenton Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koch works at Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Koch’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.