Dr. Brenton Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenton Rogers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenton Rogers, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Crosier MD438 N WHITNEY AVE, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
-
2
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
-
3
Upper Cumberland Physicians Surgery Center LLC467 N Whitney Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
-
4
Magnolia Regional Health Center611 Alcorn Dr, Corinth, MS 38834 Directions (662) 293-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr. Rogers is an exceptional doctor! He is very knowledgeable and attentive. He listened to what I had to say, and came up with a plan of care we were both happy with. I immediately felt at ease – and felt confident with the care I would be receiving. His nurse was great too. Walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Brenton Rogers, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1982036778
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.