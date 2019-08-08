Dr. Brenton Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenton Wynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenton Wynn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
502 Euclid Ave, National City, CA 91950
(619) 434-4019
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr Wynn is very good and through. He is very pleasant & polite.
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
