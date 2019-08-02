Dr. Miranda-Palma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD
Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
University of Miami Comprehensive Diabetes Center5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 243-3636
Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
