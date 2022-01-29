See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Bret Baack, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bret Baack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Fort Collins, CO
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Bret Baack, MD

Dr. Bret Baack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Baack works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave
    1006 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 612-8434
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7601
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baack?

    Jan 29, 2022
    I'm very pleased with the cancer removal on the back of my hand. The surgery went very smoothly, and the wound closure Dr. Baack did is closing very smoothly and comfortably. He and Dr Kalajian make an excellent team.
    Van — Jan 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bret Baack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bret Baack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baack to family and friends

    Dr. Baack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bret Baack, MD.

    About Dr. Bret Baack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780690487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Hosp|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Poudre Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Baack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baack works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Baack’s profile.

    Dr. Baack has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.