Dr. Bret Baack, MD
Overview of Dr. Bret Baack, MD
Dr. Bret Baack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Baack's Office Locations
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave1006 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 612-8434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 387-7601Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very pleased with the cancer removal on the back of my hand. The surgery went very smoothly, and the wound closure Dr. Baack did is closing very smoothly and comfortably. He and Dr Kalajian make an excellent team.
About Dr. Bret Baack, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Univ Hosp|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baack has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baack.
