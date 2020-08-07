See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Findlay, OH
Dr. Bret Bahn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bret Bahn, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bret Bahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bahn works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
4.6 (541)
View Profile
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
4.5 (91)
View Profile
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Findlay Office
    7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-1984
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Ohio Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc.
    3101 W Us Highway 224, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-3070
  3. 3
    Heritage Primary Care and Sports Medicine
    1069 Klotz Rd Ste A, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-1984
  4. 4
    Nwo Surgery Center LLC
    15028 E Us Route 224, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Wyandot Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bahn?

    Aug 07, 2020
    I understand that epidural steroid injections do not work for everyone, but I had one on my right side of herniated lumbar disc. Both feet were going numb and spasms in my muscles along both sides of my lumbar spine area. After injection, my right foot is no longer numb and not having spasms. I will return for as many injections that I need. Dr. Bahn and the staff are all very nice, as well as the NWO surgery center staff. I will 100% refer friends and family to them.
    — Aug 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bret Bahn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bret Bahn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bahn to family and friends

    Dr. Bahn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bahn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bret Bahn, MD.

    About Dr. Bret Bahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003887043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bret Bahn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.