Overview

Dr. Bret Bahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bahn works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.