Dr. Bret Bahn, MD
Dr. Bret Bahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Findlay Office7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Ohio Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc.3101 W Us Highway 224, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 427-3070
Heritage Primary Care and Sports Medicine1069 Klotz Rd Ste A, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 427-1984
Nwo Surgery Center LLC15028 E Us Route 224, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I understand that epidural steroid injections do not work for everyone, but I had one on my right side of herniated lumbar disc. Both feet were going numb and spasms in my muscles along both sides of my lumbar spine area. After injection, my right foot is no longer numb and not having spasms. I will return for as many injections that I need. Dr. Bahn and the staff are all very nice, as well as the NWO surgery center staff. I will 100% refer friends and family to them.
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.