Dr. Bret Errington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bret Errington, MD
Dr. Bret Errington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Errington works at
Dr. Errington's Office Locations
Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA705 Quail Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-6400
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 463-2251
- 3 11 MEDICAL DR, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 463-2251
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Errington is a very caring doctor explaining tests and procedures. He is an excellent surgeon as well! After the surgery I was able to walk outside without severe pain and return to daily activities. I would take my precious dog to him and trust his care!
About Dr. Bret Errington, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548210107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Errington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Errington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Errington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Errington works at
Dr. Errington has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Errington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Errington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Errington.
