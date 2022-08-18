Overview of Dr. Bret Ferree, MD

Dr. Bret Ferree, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Ferree works at Mercy Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.