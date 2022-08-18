Dr. Ferree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bret Ferree, MD
Dr. Bret Ferree, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health Physicians Cincinnati LLC3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 347-9999
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-4500
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Had L4 L5 disc right keg. Miserable. Chose Dr Feree to fix it because I knew he is an excellent Surgeon from the 43 years of being a practicing physician. Fast snd superb results. Footdrop went away with time and exercise and pain was much better on day 1 and completely relieved within a short time
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Ferree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferree works at
Dr. Ferree has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferree.
