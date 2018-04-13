Overview

Dr. Bret Garretson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Garretson works at Digestive Disease Associates of York Country in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.