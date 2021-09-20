Overview of Dr. Bret Gordon, DO

Dr. Bret Gordon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Truman Med Center



Dr. Gordon works at Saint Luke's Medical Group - Women's Health South in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.