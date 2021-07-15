Dr. Bret Johnson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Johnson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bret Johnson, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Colville, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Locations
Colville266 E 1st Ave, Colville, WA 99114 Directions (509) 228-3400
Spokane755 E Holland Ave, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 228-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and personable doctor and staff.
About Dr. Bret Johnson, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Russian
- 1275861825
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
