Overview

Dr. Bret Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Dermatology Associates Skin And Cancer Center in Panama City, FL with other offices in Chipley, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.