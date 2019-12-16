Dr. Bret Lashner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Lashner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Lashner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Chicago Med Ctr
Dr. Lashner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (877) 384-0467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lashner?
Dr Lashner has been my gastro for 16 years & has saved my life! I have severe Crohn’s Disease & Colitis. Being a first class dr he is, his rigorous, productive day includes undertaking tasks to laboriously find innovative treatments for IBD & is an enthusiastically driven instructor to many, has punctual attendance to appts, while promptly answering patient e-mails/refills/questions. He is the most earnest & knowledgeable in his field, persistent & determined on finding the illness & treating it precisely, exceptionally thorough, passionate, spirited, strives to be the first-rate outstanding dr in performance, kind-hearted, sincere, calming, helpful, genuinely cares, simply explains diagnoses, spends adequate amount of time as needed, has exceptional morals, & is non-judge mental! No other dr is incomparable or competent! Dr. Lashner is actively involved in trial & research studies daily & is such a huge philanthropist in his field as well! He truly believes in what he does!
About Dr. Bret Lashner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093772154
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Med Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lashner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lashner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lashner works at
Dr. Lashner has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lashner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lashner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lashner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lashner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.