Dr. Bret Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside/Northpoint OBGYN11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis was on call at Northside and delivered my baby boy. He was very patient and kind. He knew I was nervous and talked me through everything. He saved me from a c section by helping me push better and using vacuum assist. I thank God that he delivered my healthy baby boy.
About Dr. Bret Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, University Medical Center
- University Fla
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
