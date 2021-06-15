Overview of Dr. Bret Lindsay, MD

Dr. Bret Lindsay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Lindsay works at Glacier Neurological Associates in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Polson, MT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.