Dr. Bret Mason, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bret Mason, DO

Dr. Bret Mason, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Mason works at Orthopedic Trauma Care in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Trauma Care
    2751 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 279-5589

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Arthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2019
    Great staff and excellent surgery outcome ! My shoulder feels amazing.
    Josh in Eagle river, AK — Mar 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bret Mason, DO
    About Dr. Bret Mason, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750304184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Mason, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mason works at Orthopedic Trauma Care in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Mason’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

