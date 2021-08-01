Dr. Bret Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bret Peterson, MD
Dr. Bret Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Greeley Office1900 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 573-3224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Dr Peterson did an excellent job saving my right hand from necrosis and repairing the crushing injury of the thumb! Loved his bedside manner as well as his team members!
About Dr. Bret Peterson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295909281
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Duke University
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.