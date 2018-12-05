See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Moreno Valley, CA
Dr. Bret Powers, DO

Sports Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bret Powers, DO

Dr. Bret Powers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Powers works at Riverside Cty Reg Med Orthopdc in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Lake Arrowhead, CA and Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside County Regional Medical Center
    26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 486-5177
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 977-2500
  3. 3
    Rancho Cucamonga
    8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 912-1750
  4. 4
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead
    29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 336-3694
  5. 5
    Ruhs-surgical Center Pharmacy
    26600 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 988-9500
  6. 6
    Jeffrey S. Moore MD and Elisha T. Powell Iv MD LLC
    2751 Debarr Rd Ste 310, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 277-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Bret Powers, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457377202
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine - Ohio State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Summa Health Care System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Powers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

