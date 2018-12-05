Overview of Dr. Bret Powers, DO

Dr. Bret Powers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Riverside Cty Reg Med Orthopdc in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Lake Arrowhead, CA and Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.