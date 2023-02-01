See All Plastic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (176)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD

Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Rodgers works at Bret J Rodgers M.D., F.A.C.S. - Rodgers Center for Plastic Surgery in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bret J Rodgers M.D., F.A.C.S. - Rodgers Center for Plastic Surgery
    6077 N Eagle Rd, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 939-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I enjoy coming here, friendly and warm!
    Vicki C. — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396763272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Case Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers works at Bret J Rodgers M.D., F.A.C.S. - Rodgers Center for Plastic Surgery in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Rodgers’s profile.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

