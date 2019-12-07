Dr. Bret Schipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Schipper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bret Schipper, MD
Dr. Bret Schipper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Schipper's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2040
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd Ste 206, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-6068Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schipper performed my surgery over a year ago. Prior to my surgery, I met with him and found him to be easy to talk to, and he explained the type of surgery in a clear, concise manner. He also gave ample time in asking questions about it. Dr. Schipper is a highly competent surgeon, and therefore I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bret Schipper, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821296500
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schipper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schipper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schipper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schipper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.