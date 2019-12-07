See All Oncologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Bret Schipper, MD

Oncology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bret Schipper, MD

Dr. Bret Schipper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Schipper works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schipper's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2040
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N Mountain Rd Ste 206, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-6068
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Pancreatic Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2019
    Dr. Schipper performed my surgery over a year ago. Prior to my surgery, I met with him and found him to be easy to talk to, and he explained the type of surgery in a clear, concise manner. He also gave ample time in asking questions about it. Dr. Schipper is a highly competent surgeon, and therefore I would highly recommend him.
    Cindy Rischall in Essex, CT — Dec 07, 2019
    About Dr. Bret Schipper, MD

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821296500
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Schipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schipper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schipper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schipper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

