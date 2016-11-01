Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bret Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bret Sohn, MD
Dr. Bret Sohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Sohn's Office Locations
Scarsdale Medical Group170 Maple Ave Ste G-1, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-0932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Maple Medical 4143 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 683-8610
Stamford Imaging Center - Long Ridge Road292 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-9455
Eileen K Lambroza MD PC1085 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-1886
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohn is an exceptional doctor. I met him at Lenox hill hostpital and followed him as he advanced into private practice. northwell has a valuable asset on their hands with this one. He's compassionate, understanding, does a wonderful job of listening with empathy to his patients. He's not a push over yet is open to working with patients who are sensitive to medication and choose certain alternate healing methods. His administrative skills are off the charts as well. no complaints here!
About Dr. Bret Sohn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982994836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
