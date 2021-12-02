Overview

Dr. Bret Witter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Witter works at Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.