Overview of Dr. Brett Almond, MD

Dr. Brett Almond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine|University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Almond works at Bay Surgical Specialists - 7th Avenue in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.