Dr. Brett Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 897 Von Kolnitz Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 534-1770
-
2
Roper Hospital316 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 534-1770MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician
About Dr. Brett Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861458853
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
