Overview of Dr. Brett Barrick, MD

Dr. Brett Barrick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Barrick works at Orthopedic & Trauma Service Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.